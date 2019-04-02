One of the real sleepers in this year's 2020 crop of recruits is defensive lineman Jaquaez Powell out of Pinetops who committed to ECU in the last thirty minutes.

The 6-4, 310 pounder from Southwest Edgecombe visited Greenville for ECU's elite junior day on March 23 and came away impressed at that time.

Southwest Edgecombe star had struck up a solid relationship with his recruiter Jeff Hanson who handles the defensive line for the Pirates. He also has a good relationship with Steve Shankweiler who has designs on playing him on the offensive line where Powell specializes at center.

Powell could play at center or along the interior defensive line.We caught up with him to get his reaction after making the decision.

"I have verbally committed to ECU. I just did it today. I was talking to Coach Shank. He said, people in the east should stay in the east and I will be a great asset to the program," said Powell.

"I then talked to Coach Houston and he said he would love to have me there and that the class of 2020 has some great prospects in it," Powell told PirateIllustrated.com, "He said I'm part of the family now."

One of the big factors was ECU's willingness to jump out and take a chance on making an offer.

Powell's head coach Johnson Cobb felt like it was a good time for Powell to lock in a spot at ECU with recruiting getting into full gear for this year's class.

"They were my first ever offer. That really got my attention along with the hospitality of the coaching staff. I feel like it's a good fit," said Powell, "Me and my coach talked about it today."

"I've still got to continue to work hard to better myself as a person and as a player. I'm excited."

Powell is ECU's second verbal commitment of this year's 2020 cycle. He joins Rivals 3-Star defensive back Nasir Clerk on this year's commitment list.

More as recruiting events unfold, here on PirateIllustrated.com.