Jaquaez Powell Excited About New ECU Offer and Plans Visit
Big Southwest Edgecombe offensive and defensive lineman Jaquaez Powell reports that he has picked up his first scholarship offer from ECU.New ECU defensive line coach Jeff Hanson is handling Powell...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news