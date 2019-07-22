Pirate baseball assistant coach Jeff Palumbo, who has also served as recruiting coordinator since 2014, has been elevated to associate head coach in an announcement on Monday made by ECU head coach Cliff Godwin.



Palumbo oversees all aspects of ECU's baseball recruiting efforts, serves as the base running and infield coach and assists Coach Godwin with the hitters.

In his time in Greenville, Palumbo's recruiting efforts have made for a better product on the baseball field and have included top 25 national rankings in 2015-16 (D1Baseball/18, Baseball Amer­ica/23) and 2016-17 classes (Baseball America/19, D1Baseball/20), while also being distinguished as one of the nation’s Top 30 recruiters by his peers.

Over the past five seasons on Palumbo's watch, ECU has had eleven All-AAC picks, four All-Americans, three freshman All-Americans and six players who were Major League draft picks.

During that time, the Pirates have collected 201 total victories including three forty-plus win seasons to go along with four NCAA Regional bids, a pair of Super Regionals in 2016 and 2019 and three American Athletic Conference titles including one regular season title and a pair of AAC Tournament crowns.

Palumbo's efforts have led to ECU teams that have ranked among the AAC top three and national leaders (Top 50) in almost every offensive category including home runs, runs scored, RBI, sac bunts and sac flies. The 2019 ECU squad led the nation in total sac bunts (72), which set an ECU and new AAC single-season record. During that time, ECU has also stood among the national leaders in fielding percentage (No. 22 in 2018, No. 32 in 2019) and double plays turned (No. 14 in 2015).

Palumbo is a 2004 George Mason University graduate. He and his wife Sarah have two sons (Grayson and Parker) and a daughter (Ella). Palumbo graduated cum laude receiving his degree in administration of justice.