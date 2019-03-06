Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 15:28:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Jenkins 3-Star D-End Akelo Stone Sets Up March Visit to ECU

Yobgvhgvtivf8agiggxl
Savannah (Ga) Jenkins weak side defensive end Akelo Stone breaks down the latest and plans to visit ECU in March.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU continues to put a heavy emphasis on the defensive end position in their recruiting efforts in the first full year of the Mike Houston era in Greenville.One of several of those that the Pirates...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}