Five years ago, Joe Dooley took over the reigns at Florida Gulf Coast. He led the Eagles to five conference titles and five straight 20-win seasons. Dooley was an assistant coach on the Kansas Jayhawks 2007-08 national championship team under Bill Self where he was a lead assistant for ten seasons from 2003 to 2013. Dooley has now returned to Greenville as the new head coach at ECU for the second time. His new pact is for five years at around $900,000 a season. “I’m excited for the new staff. Raphael Chillious is here. Steve Roccaforte, Tyler Lewis, Derick, Kenny and Kyle return. I think one of the big things is we return an experienced staff that has done it at a high level. I do think, Raphael having been in the league and Rock having been in the ACC is the type of recruiting we need to do and what it takes to be successful at a high level,” Dooley said on Tuesday, “We’re excited about the new staff.” “We’ve had a good summer. We’ve gotten better in a lot of regards. Strength and conditioning is important. I think we’ve improved in that area drastically. Still a long way to go but I think we’ve made some strides and the guys are figuring out what is expected” said Dooley.

New ECU assistant coach Raphael Chillious is a relentless recruiter and solid teacher of the game.

The addition of Raphael Chillious comes over from UConn where he was the assistant head coach under Lorenzo Romar is pivitol. Most recently Dooley also added veteran assistant Steve Roccaforte who spent the last four years as an assistant at Virginia Tech after three years at USF. He is very familiar with the competition in the AAC with prior stops at both Memphis and Tulane. Ken Potosnak also returns from the prior ECU staff with a wealth of experience in Greenville. Roccaforte hasn’t let much grass grow under his feet since landing in Greenville. “I was out recruiting from Wednesday through Sunday,” said Roccaforte who says he hasn’t really unpacked in Greenville yet because he didn’t bring that much on his first trip to Greenville. Selling ECU recruiting is a little different than in the ACC and with that comes a few different challenges. “First of all the one thing I haven’t been here very long. I think this is my third time in Greenville ever but when I came here I was surprised how big it was to be honest with you. It was bigger than I thought. I think it’s a really good place to live. I came in here and saw the facilities and they are much better than I anticipated and I think you’re selling Joe,” Roccaforte told PirateIllustrated.com, “Joe’s background, where Joe has been and his success. We came to win.” “You’ve played against all of those teams, Cincinnati, Memphis, Central Florida. I’ve been at South Florida and Memphis so you have a familiarity with what they do on a yearly basis. I came in on a Saturday, was here all day on a Sunday, watched workouts on a Monday and Tuesday and went recruiting on a Wednesday.” “He wanted me to watch the workouts to get a feel for the guys and I meant this sincerely, when we went into Virginia Tech there were not a lot of ACC level basketball players in the program. There were a lot of good kids, good students who worked very very hard but vast improvement was going to have to be made if we were going to move up in the hardest league with the hardest teams with the best coaches. But where that place was compared to where we are, we’re in much better off here. The turn is not as drastic,” said Roccaforte. “There are more players in this program than what we had at Virginia Tech. The league is more winnable than what it was looking at the ACC where we were. I don’t mean that disrespectful, that’s just a fact. As we lose people and if we add better people, that’s how we get better.”

Steve Roccaforte is a veteran assistant coach who most recently was an assistant at Virginia Tech.