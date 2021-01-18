PirateIllustrated - Joe Dooley Tests Positive For Covid-19

East Carolina men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley has tested positive for COVID-19 according to an announcement from ECU Athletics on Sunday

“ECU athletics was informed Saturday evening that men’s basketball head coach Joe Dooley tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test administered on Saturday. Coach Dooley is in self-isolation and not experiencing any symptoms. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as outlined by our medical staff.”

The Pirates men’s basketball program put a pause to all team-related activities following the results from the latest COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The Temple game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 was postponed and the Pirates' upcoming game at South Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Tampa has also been postponed.

The AAC will announce any further adjustments to East Carolina's conference schedule once those are finalized including rescheduled dates for previously postponed games versus Wichita State and Cincinnati.