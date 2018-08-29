A quick look at ECU’s week one depth chart finds Jonn Young handling punt duties for the Pirates when they open the season against N.C. A&T State.

The West Virginia transfer visited during spring camp, liked what he saw and has come right in and earned the job. He talked about the process of moving over to ECU.

“I knew whenever I took my visit here that I wanted to be here because of the coaching staff and how they run things,” Young told PirateIllustrated.com, “How they seemed like very good coaches and I trust in everything they’re doing for the team.”

“I just felt like it was home for me because I’m closer to home and that’s what I was looking for when I left West Virginia. I just felt really good about being here when I took my visit.”

This fall’s ECU football camp has been hectic and a lot of work but fun for the players and Young has acclimated well to his new environment.

“It’s going pretty well so far. The scheme on punt team is going really well. We’ve got some really good guys who are hustling on our end and especially for the way we draw up our punts and stuff,” Young said, “We’ve got guys hustling all over the place and that’s really a positive for our punt team.”

His excitement level is high with the first game just days away and a chance to start at punter in the very competitive American Athletic Conference at ECU. The local Advance, North Carolina product comes in fired up and ready to go.

“Absolutely. I have a couple of friends who play for N.C. A&T, so it will be good seeing them before pregame and everything, said Young, “I’m excited for how special teams and both teams and the offenses and defenses are going to go for the game and I just think it’s going to be a great game.”

Young outlined his biggest mission when he takes the field this Saturday for the home opener this Saturday night at 6 o’clock in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“Make sure that I hit my spots with my punts and make sure it stays in the right zone for the coverage.”