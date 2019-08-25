GREENVILLE, N.C. - Two East Carolina football players, sophomore inside linebacker Delvontae Harris and freshman cornerback Juan Powell, have been suspended indefinitely following Saturday arrests according to an announcement Sunday from head coach Mike Houston.

The decision came after Houston and ECU athletics officials were made aware of charges filed against both by the Greenville Police Department and meetings were conducted by Houston and each player.

"As I have stated before, certain things are non-negotiable," Houston said. "Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something we take very seriously. Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion."

"While I am disappointed with the actions of both players, we will support them throughout this process. Moving forward, our focus is centered on NC State."

-ECU Press Release