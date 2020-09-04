PirateIllustrated - Juco Linebacker Jacob Simpson Will Reload at East Carolina

East Carolina picked up their eleventh commitment of the 2021 class when linebacker Jacob Simpson pledged to the Pirates.

Simpson started his collegiate career at TCU where he played in four games for the Horned Frogs without losing a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s current rules as a freshman.

Simpson made his collegiate debut in week two against SMU before playing in the season's final three games. had two tackles in the SMU contest. He participated in seven games the next season but most of it was in a special teams role before transferring to Cisco College in Texas with a desire to get more playing time.

He is originally a part of the class of 2018 out of MacArthur High in Houston where he was ranked a 5.7 3-Star with 14 offers including Arizona State, TCU, Arkansas, Houston, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, New Mexico, Memphis, Texas Tech, Tulane, North Texas and UTSA.

The 6A honorable-mention all-state by the Associated Press as a senior totaled 116 tackles, including 19 for loss, with eight sacks and two interceptions as a senior.

He was a four- time MacArthur Overall Player of the Game his senior year was a first-team all-district as a junior and sophomore and a second-team all-district his freshman season.

Simpson originally picked TCU over Kansas State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Louisville and Arizona State.

Simpson also received interest from Oklahoma, Michigan State and Oklahoma State coming out of high school.

Blake Harrell, East Caroina’s new defensive coordinator is credited with Simpson’s recruitment for the Pirates.

He expects to graduate in December and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

East Carolina was his only offer. He adds to Jalen Clyatt and Cruz Temple as defensive commitments so far for the 2021 class.