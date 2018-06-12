Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 00:51:46 -0500') }} football Edit

JuJu Williams Breaks Down ECU Commitment Decision Process

Etio1myotd15jttxe8jz
Versatile ECU commit Darius "JuJu" Williams plays on both sides of the ball for Hemingway High.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

When PI first talked to Darius Williams in the last two weeks, he fully described his ECU recruitment, but kept his cards close to the vest stating he did not really have a list of favorite schools...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}