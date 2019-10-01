Defensive end Kendall Futrell will help lead an improved ECU defense into Thursday night’s AAC prime time encounter with Temple.

The Pirate defense knows they will have to find ways to get off the field and give the offense as many opportunities as possible to score points.

So far Futrell has been already been credited with 30 tackles including 17 unassisted stops through five games. That total includes four sacks which matches his total for all of last season to go along with 6.5 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries.

Futrell only had 34 tackles for the whole season in 2018 so he is off to what has to be considered a stellar start.

The Pirates are on a short practice week heading into Thursday night’s ESPN national telecast from Greenville which compresses the practice and recovery schedule.

“I’ve never played in a Thursday night game so it will be big. It will be a good crowd, a blackout so I’m excited. Watch a little more film, get in the training room, stretch and just get my body right. I’m definitely hyped to play and I’m excited so I’m ready to see what it’s like. I haven’t worn a black jersey in a long time. We don’t ever get to wear it so I feel like it gives us something special.”

“It is a little bit different. We’ve got a Thursday night game and we’ve got a shorter recovery time,” Futrell said, “But we’ll just get in the training room and get our bodies back right so we’ll be able to play on Thursday.”

The local product from nearby Winterville wore black at South Central High and he talked about what he and his defensive teammates have planned for the early part of the week.

An All AAC preseason selection by Phil Steele Magazine, Futrell had a career high eight tackles in the season opener vs N.C. State. He has made at least four tackles in each of the five games so far and his 3.5 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks in the ODU game is a personal best.

“It felt good to have a good game like that. My teammates played well, I’ve got to thank them for that but I’m just ready and excited for this week.”

Futrell enters Thursday night’s game as the team leader in quarterback hurries with eight and sacks with four which ranked 27th in the nation.

Last season’s 49-6 loss at Temple hasn’t been forgotten among returning ECU players and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Futrell.

“I remember we had that interception at the beginning and then after that it kind of just got out of hand, but I feel like we can do a good job this year if we focus on what we need to do, watch film and prepare well this week,” said Futrell, “We’ve got to win some conference games so I’m ready to play some conference games to show them what we’re about.”

“I think we’re playing really well right now. We’re playing hard, playing physical. Doing our assignments,” said Futrell who told PirateIllustrated.com some of the things the Pirates must do to be successful against the Owls, “ I think we just have to keep doing that and I think we’ll do pretty good. You better be in your gap, you better play hard or else they’re going to run the ball for a lot of yards so those are two things that we’ve got to do.”

ECU has done a better job of creating turnovers this season and Futrell talked about some of the ingredients that have gone into that improvement.

“Just playing hard. We want turnovers so every day we’re just searching to get turnovers, just stripping the ball, catching a pick, whatever it is, we’re just searching for turnovers.”

Temple has won the last five straight and six of the last eight against East Carolina after the Pirates won seven of the first ten matchups in the series dating back to 1982.

ECU will host the primetime AAC matchup with Temple at 8 o’clock EDT on ESPN. Stay tuned for more here on PirateIllustrated.com.