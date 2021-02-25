Kevron McCloud Excited About His First Offer From East Carolina
Kevron McCloud out of Campbell High in Smyrna, Georgia grabbed his first offer when East Carolina came calling on Monday.A perceptive pick, McCloud is working with Pirate assistant Steve Shankweile...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news