Kickoff Times Set For Five ECU Games

ECU's home opener against South Carolina has been set for high noon on September 11 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and will be televised on ESPN2 according to an AAC announcement on Thursday.

The American and its primary television partners have also assigned kickoff times for four additional ECU games including two mid-week encounters, both of which include a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

ECU will take on Appalachian State in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic on ESPNU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. to begin the season before hosting USF on Thursday, Oct. 28 in an AAC conference matchup that will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

The Pirate's final non-conference home game against Charleston Southern on Sept. 25 will be streamed on ESPN+ with a 6 p.m kickoff. ECU's' road tilt at Navy on Nov. 20 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

East Carolina will play its eighth season in the AAC this fall under third-year head coach Mike Houston. The Pirates ended the 2020 football season with consecutive victories against Temple and SMU before finishing 3-6 overall.

The remainder of East Carolina’s start times will be announced once other television broadcast schedules have been finalized.