Redshirt freshman Kingsley Ifedi continues to improve with age. Last Saturday in ECU's first full stadium scrimmage, Ifedi went 9 of 16 for 229 yards including a 58-yard touchdown strike to Juwan Moody.

All told, Ifedi accounted for nine first downs on the day and Coach Montgomery says he is taking a bit of a leap forward this fall. He talked about the things he felt that he did best on Saturday.

"Really I just really slowed the game down. I stuck with my reads and stuck with the things I learned on film and everything Coach Mo and Coach Petersen have been trying to teach me," said Idedi, "I didn't try to do anything extra really, I was just working the body."

Ifedi is working hard to make his case for the backup role behind Reid Herring. To do so he is going to have to beat out local D.H. Conley true freshman Holton Ahlers who also has looked sharp both during the spring and now in fall camp.

"Coach Mo keeps talking about work the body. Whether it's me, Reid or Holton in there, we've all working the body," Ifedi told PI on Tuesday.

"Coach Petersen has the same expectations from top to bottom and I just felt comfortable and made the decisions that Coach Petersen has taught me to make."

Ifedi is getting an ample amount of practice reps and that means progress for the Charlotte product who is anxious to show Pirate Nation what he can do in the backfield for the Pirates.

"It's definitely a confidence boost. Whether that's stepping in there for Reid or for Holton knowing that the team can keep moving forward is a huge confidence boost not only for me but for the team," said Ifedi.

Ifedi talked about his excitement level and his main areas of focus between now and the start of the season on September 1 when the Pirates take the field in game one against North Carolina A&T.

"Mainly right now my decision making. We're starting to put in more installs right now so just knowing what I'm doing on particular plays and just slowing the play down."

"I'm definitely excited, but more so I'm excited for the team. Like I said, we all know now that we can continue to win games whether it's me, Holton or Reid in the game. I'm so much more excited that the team has that confidence in us now."