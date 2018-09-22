Latrobe's Trent Holler Expresses Excitement About His ECU Pledge
ECU got another shot in the arm for their 2019 recruiting efforts when Latrobe, Pennsylvania center Trent Holler made his verbal commitment to the Pirates.The 6-2, 285 pounder held a pair of solid ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news