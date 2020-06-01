Legendary former East Carolina football coach Pat Dye passed away on Monday at age 80.

Dye moved into his first head coaching job at ECU in 1974. Over six years, he crafted a 48–18– 1 record and led the Pirates to the 1976 Southern Conference championship. He posted at least seven wins in all six seasons in Greenville and is widely considered one of if not the best of all time at East Carolina.

In 2006, Dye was inducted into the ECU Hall of Fame.

Dye had been hospitalized in recent weeks due to kidney complications and also had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dye was moved to Bethany House in Auburn following a stay at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He reportedly listened to phone calls on Monday morning from family, friends and former players.

Details will be announced at a later day on a memorial for the coach.

Dye is probably best known for leading Auburn to Southeastern Conference titles in 1983, 1987, 1988 and 1989.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his coaching successes at ECU, Wyoming and Auburn, Dye was also an All-American player at the University of Georgia.

His son, Pat Dye, Jr., issued this statement on Monday: “On behalf of our family, I want to thank all of the people from around the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad these past several days. Dad would be honored and humbled to know about this overwhelming outreach. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was beloved, he touched so many lives and he will be missed by many, especially our family."