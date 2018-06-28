Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 21:10:43 -0500') }} football

Lewis Continues Family Tradition and Discusses ECU Decision

South Central defensive end Jeremy Lewis hopes to take over where his brother Kiante Anderson left off.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

When we talked to Jeremy Lewis last week, he told PirateIllustrated.com he was down to three schools. North Carolina, Duke and ECU.On Thursday the South Central product talked with PI about making ...

