Linebacker Kam Moore Recaps New ECU Offer and Virtual Visit
Seminole High linebacker Kameron Moore finds his recruitment beginning to heat up with the addition of an offer from East Carolina.The 6-1, 205 pounder is being recruited primarily by Blake Harrell...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news