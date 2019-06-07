Louisville picked up an easy 14-1 game one win over ECU in their of a best of three NCAA Super Regional series at Jim Patterson Stadium Friday afternoon.

Tyler Fitzgerald had four hits and two RBI’s while Danny Oriente and Jake Snyder batted in three runs each and Alex Binelas had two RBI in an 18 hit Cardinal attack that ECU just couldn’t seem to solve.

Spencer Brickhouse’s solo home run in the top of the sixth represented the only Pirate to get more than one hit in the game.

Left-hander Reid Detmers moved to 12-4 with the win for the Cardinals, going seven innings of five hit baseball with six strikeout and just two walks.

Jake Agnos fell to 11-3 with the loss for ECU(47-17) that used seven pitchers all told in the loss. Agnos did become the AAC's all time leader in strikeouts in the process.

Tyler Fitzgerald’s double was the second of two straight doubles in the bottom of the fourth inning for Louisville(48-16). It scored a run to give the Cardinals a one run lead. Then with the bases juiced, Danny Oriente, who is .545 on the season with the bases loaded, grounded a Jake Agnos pitch down the first base line that scored three more runs to make it 4-0.

Agnos, who retired the first ten batters of the game, eventually gave up four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 68 pitches in four innings of work before Zach Barnes came on in relief for ECU.

Things quickly went downhill from there for ECU.

Louisville quickly got two base runners aboard on Barnes when Tyler Fitzgerald’s base hit to center gave him is second RBI of the game to extend the Cardinal lead to 5-0. Barnes was then lifted, Ryder Giles moved from third base to take over on the mound and Thomas Francisco moved from designated hitter to third base for the Pirates.

The Cardinals added two more runs when Jake Snyder laced a drive down the right field line to put Louisville up by a touchdown.

It wasn’t long before Garrett Saylor replaced Giles on the mound as the Pirates continued to search for answers in game one. Then Drew Campbell reached on a fielder’s choice to score another Louisville run to make it 8-0 before Justin Lavey’s base knock scored another run to put the Cardinals up by a nine.

Spencer Brickhouse knocked a solo home run in the top of the sixth to make it 9-1.

Alex Binelas tripled to centerfield to score a run in the bottom of the sixth. He later scored on a wild pitch before a Henry Davis grounder scored another run to make it 12-1.

Binelas was at it again in the seventh with a double that scored another run for Louisville’s thirteenth run of the game. That’s when ECU went deep into the pitching lineup and inserted Carter Spivey. Jake Snyder’s pop fly to right scored another run to make it 14-1.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 12 noon.. The contest will be televised on ESPNU.