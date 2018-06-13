Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 14:53:47 -0500') }} football

Lovejoy Athlete Means Business and Goes In Depth on ECU Offer

Lovejoy wide receiver and defensive back Jerrod Means is one of the very latest to nab an ECU offer sheet.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of ECU’s newest football offers went out to Lovejoy High wide receiver and strong safety Jerrod Means who reported receiving the scholarship on Wednesday.The Georgia rising senior has already c...

