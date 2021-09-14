Marshall Presents Challenges For 0-2 East Carolina

East Carolina finds themselves with another solid challenge this week when they travel to Huntington, West Virginia to take on Marshall.

The Pirates enter at 0-2 after falling to South Carolina last week 20-17 in a game where ECU might have won if they were credited with a touchdown call that was overturned by replay in the end zone as time expired in the first half.

“I do think there is some confidence gained from the way we competed and played, especially on the defensive side of the football.In a game like that everything gets magnified. The kickoff return in the fourth quarter is obviously one play but it’s a huge play because it set up a field goal for them to tie the ballgame. Not getting in the end zone in the fourth quarter when Snead’s knee touches down. It’s one play but it’s a huge play that gets magnified, Mike Houston told PirateIllustrated.com.

"The screen pass right before the half is one play, but it’s a huge play so there is a lot of positives coming out of that game and there are a lot of individual plays that get magnified in a very close loss when if one thing goes our way you win the ballgame. There’s a big difference in 1-1 and 0-2 right now where our program is.

“Obviously the players and the staff are disappointed in not being able to put out a win on Saturday against South Carolina, but I am just very pleased with the effort that our players played with, the physicality we played with and how hard we competed,' said Mike Houston, “I think we continued to show improvement. Obviously there are some things that we need to do better but you’re playing an SEC team at home that has an SEC roster and they’re very talented.”

“I thought our kids played their dang tails off and gave us a chance to win. We just did not make the plays there in the fourth quarter to win the ballgame. We put ourselves in a position to win it. We had our opportunities to put the game away right before the half and the interception return for a touchdown was a big momentum swing in the ballgame. We fought back and got back in control in the fourth quarter but a good drive to end it and a pretty clutch kick.”

Marshall enters this week’s game with an undefeated 2-0 record. The Herd soundly beat Navy 49-7 in the opening week of the season before pounding N.C. Central 44-10 game two.

“Our focus is on a very good Marshall team right now. I’m excited for the matchup this Saturday in Huntington, West Virginia. I expect it to be a pretty hostile environment,” Houston stated, “There is just a lot of history between the two programs and obviously they’re off to a great start averaging 46 points a game in their 2-0 start to the season so we have a great challenge going up there this Saturday.”

Grant Wells has thrown for 680 yards in the first two weeks alone while Talik Keaton has hauled in 173 yards in receptions and Corey Grammge has added 164 more. In the run game Raheen Ali with 106 yards and Knowledge McDaniel head up a better than average Marshall group of running backs.

ECU safety Warren Saba likes where the team is heading as they come into this week’s encounter at Marshall.

“I thought we played good. We had a lot of energy. We ran to the ball, we executed very well and it’s unfortunate that we didn’t come up with the W at the end of the day,” said Saba, “The guys played well. Morale is still good. Everybody is still motivated and has a positive attitude towards Marshall so we’ve got to get after it this week.

“Confidence level, nothing has changed,” Saba told PirateIllustrated.com, “We’re disappointed that we didn’t get the win. We’ve got to keep pushing. We can’t hang our heads on last week. It’s over with. Got to move on to the next game.”

Kickoff for East Carolina - Marshallis set for 6 o’clock this Saturday in Huntington .

