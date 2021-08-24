Mason Garcia Gets Backup QB Job For East Carolina

With just a little over a week to go before game one, Mike Houston announced on Tuesday that Mason Garcia will be the backup quarterback to Holton Ahlers.

"Mason Garcia will be our backup going into the game. I thought he did some good stuff in practice yesterday. He looked much more comfortable," said Mike Houston on Tuesday, "He has continued to improve."

"Ryan Stubblefield is going to be there to push him also. He's getting some reps with the twos as well but that's where we are right now. I was also pleased with Alex Flinn. He did a great job of simulating Appalachian State's offense today."

Garcia is in his second season with the Pirates where last season he connected on 10 of 23 attempts through the air for 104 yards with his longest going for 18 yards.

He also rushed for 87 yards in limited action on 19 carries including one touchdown.

Coach Houston says the Pirates plan to travel with at least three quarterbacks when they take on Appalachian State September 2 in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the 2021 season opener.

Houston says preparation is right on schedule for game one.

"We're installing the App. State game plan yesterday, today and tomorrow. We'll have a mock walk through simulation game, real light on Thursday," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "Then we'll start game week on Friday so Friday will be our normal Sunday."

Special teams will be important for the Pirates and the third year ECU head coach likes where his team is at the moment.

"We're getting better every day. We still have a lot of work to do. Early in the season it's always a challenge because you can only get so many live reps teams wise special teams wise, so it's a big emphasis this week. It should be something that is a strength this year and we have so many more guys that can run on our roster and with the guys who are coming back on special teams it should be something that is a strength this year."

Houston said the defense looked good on Saturday he termed their play as sloppy on Tuesday.

"I guess that's what happens when you sit around with guys and they tell you how good you are. You go out there and forget what makes you good. They've got to practice the way we want to practice and we've got to be good thud tacklers. We've got to drown out some of the noise that is in our ears."

Owen Daffer out of Wilmington New Hanover is set to be the starting kicker for the Pirates. The 5-10, 173 pound redshirt freshman did not experience game-day action as a true freshman and redshirted last season.

Daffer was a first-team All-Mideastern Conference performer at New Hanover as a senior. He made a combined 90.0 percent of kicks (PATs and field goals) in 2019 and was responsible for 105 points during his senior campaign, three of those coming on a career-best 50-yard field goal.

"I think Owen has done a pretty good job of winning that competition. That's where we are. Something could change this week, but I didn't see it today and didn't see it Saturday," said Houston, "He has been very, very consistent. His operation has been very good. I'm happy with all three of our young kickers but it's like everything else. It's hard making that transition from high school to college kickers and Owen has a year's experience under his belt."

Stay tuned to PirateIllustrated.com for the very latest as coverage of the 2021 ECU football season continues.