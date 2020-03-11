Matt Suggs’ three-run home run off of Ryder Giles in the bottom of the ninth broke a 2-2 tie and lifted UNC-Wilmington to a 5-2 victory over (24)ECU Wednesday night.

The Pirates put up eight hits to seven for UNC-W while both teams left nine base runners stranded. The Seahawk victory snapped ECU’s six game win streak.

Blake Deatherage(2-0) picked up the win for Wilmington while Ryder Giles was credited with the loss for ECU to fall to 0-1.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, ECU’s Ben Newton was hit by a Brody Lawson pitch to score the first Pirate run of the game. Right hander Nick Bruno then came on to pitch for Wilmington and struck out Skylar Brooks before a Ryder Giles’ liner to third base resulted in a double-play to limit the damage to one run.

Wilmington(11-5) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Kip Brandenburg deposited a C.J. Mayhue pitch over the left field wall for a home run.

In the fifth inning, Zach Agnos’ sacrifice pop fly to right after a Lane Hoover triple resulted in an ECU run.

The Seahawks then struck back in the sixth when Brooks Baldwin tripled to right field, scoring Jac Croom to tie the game at 2-2.

With runners in scoring position on the corners for ECU in the seventh, Giles was thrown out at the plate on an Agnos bunt and the Pirates came up empty when Alec Burleson grounded out to second to end the threat. ECU came up empty again in the eighth with runners on first and second base.

Then in the ninth, ECU was unable to score and Suggs’ three-run shot in the bottom of the inning did the trick for the Seahawks.

BOX SCORE