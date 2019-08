The opening of the 2019 ECU football season is just ten days away and PirateIllustrated.com caught up with special teams coordinator Roy Tesh, inside receivers/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines and defensive line coach Jeff Hanson in our meet the coaches series.

All three give their assessment of where things are headed as N.C. State week approaches and preseason coverage of East Carolina football continues.

PI AUDIO: ROY TESH, FONTEL MINES & JEFF HANSON