-ECU Press Release

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- First-year ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, who was appointed to the position Dec. 3, officially announced the addition of 10 individuals to his initial Pirates’ staff on Friday, including two key support personnel. All have assumed their duties immediately.

Among the additions are eight coaches who were on Houston's staff at James Madison - five on the offensive side of the ball and three on defense. Houston also confirmed that Brandon Lynch, who served as cornerbacks coach on the Pirates' previous staff for the past two seasons, has been retained in the same role.

Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick (2005-2015) and offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler (1987-1991, 1998-2002, 2005-2009) both return to an ECU program they helped lead to a collective 12 bowl game appearances and back-to-back conference titles.

From a support staff standpoint, Houston reported that John Williams, Jr. will oversee the Pirates’ strength and conditioning program and that Dale Steele (1989-94, 2013-2015) has also returned to Greenville as director of football administration.

"I'm thrilled to introduce a staff which features a great combination of championship experience and youthful energy," Houston said. "Throughout their careers they have developed a proven track record of success at the highest levels, including the NFL and FBS, plus offer an energetic approach that matches their intensity.

"Not only have they been a part of winning programs and championships, all are men of high character who value the importance of family and embracing their community.”

The ECU football staff (BIOS) additions include:

Coaches

Donnie Kirkpatrick - offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Bob Trott - defensive coordinator/safeties

Roy Tesh - special teams coordinator/bandits

Drew Dudzik - outside receivers

Jeff Hanson - defensive line

Fontel Mines - tight ends/inside receivers/recruiting coordinator

Steve Shankweiler - offensive line

De'Rail Sims - running backs

Brandon Lynch - cornerbacks

Support Staff

Dale Steele - director of football administration

John Williams, Jr. - director of strength & conditioning