PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON RECAPS THE 2020 ECU RECRUITING CLASS

ECU's goal in this latest recruiting class was to add depth at every position and they pretty much did that in landing 25 players on Wednesday.

Houston talked about his new recruiting haul for the the Class of 2020 at Towne Bank Tower at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and seemed pleased with the group overall.

"It's an exciting day for ECU football, a big next step for our program as we are going through this process that we undertook a little over a year ago," said Houston.

"As we stand here and welcome 25 new Pirates, it's a group that our coaching staff has been working on since the day that we first took this job. There is one prospect that we have been recruiting for 55 weeks now. It's good to see that whole process come to a conclusion today."

"We still do have a couple of spots available, so I think you could still see some in the second signing day. I think you will definitely see some in the early summer at the end of the spring semester - at least two or three, no more than five additions to the roster before fall camp."

Getting bigger up front and faster overall is a work in progress for the Pirates and a necessary process in order to get better in AAC play.

"Obviously after our first cycle through the AAC and seeing all the teams in this league first had it was obvious the size of the fronts and the speed in this league," Houston said, "I think this class puts us in a much better situation moving forward."

A good group in ECU's list of 25 signees will have an opportunity to take part in spring practice.

"We're excited to welcome ten of these signees who are coming in starting January 9th who will be with us for the spring semester and they will join our returning players as we start winter workouts and mat drills moving forward towards spring practice in March."

One of the area of need was at defensive line where the Pirates brought in seven new players for the future to go along with five defensive backs among a group that Houston listed overall for 2020.

"Seven of them are defensive linemen so it was obvious that was one of the areas that we wanted to address defensively," Houston said, "Five defensive backs, two linebackers, three quarterbacks, two running backs, one wide receiver, one tight end, three offensive linemen and an Australian punter."

Houston said the three players he got from South Carolina are the three best players at their positions from that state this year in running back Rahjai Harris, quarterback Mason Garcia and defensive tackle Xavier McIver.

"I think they are demonstrating that this week down at the Shrine Bowl practices. The coaches in that state know us from not only from a personal but a philosophy standpoint and us recruiting that state so much over the years and especially from myself being at the Citadel a few years back so I think those connections helped us a great deal."

ECU landed three quality quarterbacks in this class that should help further the Pirates' fortunes into the future.

"When you put together your recruiting board in the summer, you rank them and we ranked three quarterbacks above the line which means that we feel they are good enough to compete here and win in the American Athletic Conference," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "Fortunately we signed all three of them."Mason Garcia was probably the first guy I offered for this class. We've been recruiting him for 55 weeks."

"I think he is as good of a prospect at the quarterback position as I have personally recruited. Coach Kirkpatrick would say he is probably coming out potential wise as the best quarterback that East Carolina has signed," Houston told PI, "Given the track position at that position at this school, that's pretty impressive."

"Taji Hudson is an outstanding athlete. He is going to be a really big kid. He has a great frame, extremely athletic duel-threat quarterback out of Cedartown, Georgia. Taji is going to come in here as a quarterback. We'll see where he plays. He may play at quarterback, receiver, he may play in the secondary, heck if he grows a little bit he may play on the d-line. I don't know. But he's a big athletic kid, extremely strong character, a great leader and I'm really excited to have him in here."

"Ryan Stubblefield, that's a guy - he and his parents drove all the way here from Richmond, Texas to Greenville, North Carolina this past summer to one of our prospect camps," Houston told PI, "When he showed up he really impressed everyone. Good athlete - throws the ball, very, very well and plays in a similar offense and was a semi-finalist for the player of the year in Houston. He does not lack for confidence. He believes in himself and that's important for that position. He will be a great leader also."

The Pirates grabbed four players from the state of North Carolina in defensive ends Jason Romero from Laurinburg and Elijah Robinson, defensive tackle J'Vian McCray from Shallotte, N.C., and offensive lineman Jaquaez Powell from Pinetops,

"You talk about why East Carolina University was created, it was created to be the flagship university of this part of the state so I think it is important that we recruit this area very, very well."

Although Houston would like to redshirt the vast majority of freshmen, he said he doesn't think the program is there quite yet. He also stated that transfers like Elijah Robinson out of Louisburg College and Henry Garrison from Nassau C.C. should have an opportunity to compete for starting jobs immediately.

Houston says there was a pretty big gap between the starters in the interior of the defense and their backups.

"I firmly believe that you've got to build your fronts to be big and strong and athletic and you've got to have depth so on the offensive and defensive lines you're going to see us try to develop those units over this year and next year."

Punter Luke Larson from Australia is nearly 28 years old and brings a wealth of ability to that position. Houston says many of the best punters have come from there and he has used his connections at ProKick to snag one of the better ones available.

ECU snagged five defensive backs and ECU is high on all of them for the future.

"You have a combination and the one thing that stands out about all of them is they can run. Certainly C.J. Crump is probably the fastest of the five," Houston told PI, "He walked into camp last summer and ran in the low 4.4's multiple times and comes out of a great program in Greensboro. He and Nasir Clerk - both of those guys are long and athletic."

"I think Sean (Tucker) coming out of D.C. is very similar and then David (Laney - from Henrico, Virginia) comes out of one of the top programs in Virginia at Highland Springs. He has played a lot of football at a high level in the state of Virginia, winning three state championships," Houston said, "Teagan Wilk out of Pennsylvania, you watch his highlight film and you see the open field tackling, the athletic plays on the interceptions, the edge he plays with. Kind of plays with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. I really like everything about the way he competes. He's going to be here in January so he'll get a little bit of a jump start on those other guys."

"Those five guys are going to add a tremendous depth, athleticism and speed in the secondary."

THE EAST CAROLINA FOOTBALL CLASS LIST FOR 2020

