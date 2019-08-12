Mike Houston Sees an ECU Team That Is Getting Better
Fresh off of a stadium scrimmage, the Pirates were back on Monday as fall camp continued at Hight Field.It was a Catch 22 on Saturday when one group does well, the opposing group didn’t so as the c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news