Mill Creek DE Myles Jackson Excited About New Offer From ECU
Strongside defensive end Myles Jackson is one of the latest to receive a new offer from East Carolina.The 6-3 235 Hoschton (Ga) Mill Creek product currently holds 16 offers that include Air Force, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news