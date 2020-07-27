Nana Owusu-Anane Snags New ECU Offer and Goes In Depth
ECU’s latest basketball offer has gone out to rising senior center Nana Owusu-Anane from Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vermont.It is one of his better offers and it has him excited about the po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news