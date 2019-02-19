Navarro's James Jean-Marie Has ECU On High After Weekend Visit
The Pirates are on the hunt for additional basketball help in the paint and one of their key targets has been James Jean-Marie.The 6-7 forward out of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas transferred...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news