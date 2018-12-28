Bob Trott has migrated to Greenville to follow the majority of the old James Madison staff that comprise the new football coaching staff at ECU.

The former North Carolina defensive back has spent the majority of his career in the collegiate coaching ranks. He also has worked in the NFL both as a defensive analyst and a defensive backs coach with the Giants, Patriots and Browns.

Trott’s college coaching career has taken him everywhere from Air Force, Arkansas and Duke to Baylor, Clemson and ULM. Since 2009 has worked in Virginia at UVA, Richmond and most recently at JMU. He will now work as the defensive coordinator at ECU.

The Concord, N.C. native brings an enormous amount of experience and defensive knowledge to Mike Houston’s new staff at East Carolina. Add to that fact that he comes with a group of familiar faces who talk the same language and have already enjoyed a great deal of success together.

“It’s a great thing when you can bring your whole staff pretty much. We all know how everybody works,” Trott told PirateIllustrated.com, “We already know the terminology, we all know what we want to do so it’s a huge advantage.”

The last seven years Trott’s defenses have either led the conference or the country in interceptions. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland had five interceptions to go along with three each from safeties Adam Smith and Wayne Davis last season for JMU and Trott outlined the kind of defense he hopes to develop at East Carolina.

“We’re a 4-2-5. We talk about it all the time, we want to be a smart defense. We want to be an aggressive defense. We want to be physical, we want to play really fast,” said Trott.

“We take pride in our tackling. We take pride in not giving up big plays. We talk about all the time the things that cause you to win. That’s really all that’s important.”

We caught up with Trott to discuss his arrival at ECU, what he hopes to do with the Pirate defense and more in the latest from the PirateIllustrated.com sports desk.

PI AUDIO: BOB TROTT TALKS ABOUT THE ACCLIMATION TO ECU

