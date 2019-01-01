Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 22:29:18 -0600') }} football Edit

New ECU Defensive Line Coach Jeff Hanson is Ready For Duty

Yesbtdqngsirzp4xb2wl
New Pirate D-Line coach Jeff Hanson hopes to impart his decades of football wisdom on the ECU defensive line.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Jeff Hanson joins the large group of JMU coaches that comprise the vast majority of Mike Houston’s new staff at ECU. Hanson will tutor the Pirate defensive line where he brings a wealth of experien...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}