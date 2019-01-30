Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 11:12:48 -0600') }} football Edit

New Jersey 3-Star Safety Elijuwan Mack Discusses His New ECU Offer

Uefmaxnbxgxda6mymolb
St. Joseph's safety Elijuwan Mack goes in depth on being one of the latest to receive a new offer from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

As ECU continues to work to beef up their defense for the future, one of the better offers given out this week by ECU went to solid defensive safety Elijuwan Mack.The 6-1, 180 pounder out of Montva...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}