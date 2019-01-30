Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 23:30:55 -0600') }} football Edit

New Jersey Cornerback Nasir Clerk Excited About New ECU Offer

Mclooa32wtb864uzytqh
Irvington, New Jersey cornerback and wideout Nasir Clerk talked about his recent ECU offer.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of many new ECU football offers this week went to Irvington, New Jersey’s Nasir Clerk.The 6-2, 160 pounder already holds offers from Cincinnati, Syracuse and UMass in addition to the Pirates an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}