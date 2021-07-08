Nine Pirates On This Year's Phil Steele Preseason All-AAC Squad

This year’s Phil Steele preseason college football magazine contains nine East Carolina players on their preseason AAC team.

Leading this year’s group of Pirates is running back Rahjai Harris, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and versatile linebacker Xavier Smith.

Harris rushed for 624 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per clip in eight games as a freshman. That was good enough for Co-AAC Rookie-of-the-Year accolades along with SMU’s Ulysses Bentley, both of which are on Steele’s first team this season.

On the second team is redshirt sophomore wideout/kick returner Tyler Snead who hauled in 53 receptions for 524 yards last season and five touchdowns. Snead also averaged 12 yards per punt return and returned one kickoff for a touchdown.

All told, Snead has produced 2,683 yards of all-purpose offense. Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker was named first team All-AAC.

On the third team was ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, offensive tackle Nishad Strother, guard/center Fernando Frye and defensive lineman Rick D’Abreu. Redshirt sophomore Jireh Wilson made the fourth team.

Smith has led ECU in tackles for the past two seasons with 72 stops last year including eight tackles a game was tied for third best in The American.

Third year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian is now one of the veterans of the group on the back end of the ECU secondary producing four interceptions in 2020.

McMillian, Snead, Malik Fleming, Jonn Young and Avery Jones were also recognized on this year’s Pro Football Focus preseason All AAC squad.

East Carolina opens the season on Thursday September 2 at 7:30 when the Pirates take on Appalachian State in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.