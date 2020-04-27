Noah Farrakhan out of The Patrick School in New Jersey has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University and play basketball for the Pirates beginning with the 2020-21 season, head coach Joe Dooley announced on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Newark, N.J. played for coach Chris Chavannes this past season after playing the previous two years at IMG Academy in Florida. His connection at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark played a big role in him choosing to play for New Jersey native Joe Dooley.

“I’ve known Coach Dooley for a long time and the decision to play for him at East Carolina was second nature,” Farrakhan said. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that Coach Dooley is building at ECU. I’m ready to get there and start to hoop.”

Dooley picked up a good one in Farrakhan who has the ability to shoot and is also dangerous taking the ball to the rim.

“We’re very excited to welcome Noah and his family to our Pirate basketball family, He had a terrific high school career playing against the highest caliber of competition” Dooley said. “He’s been extremely well-coach by three outstanding coaches: Mark Taylor (St. Benecidt’s), Sean McAloon (IMG) and Chris Chavannes. We expect Noah to be a key contributor as well continue to build the program.”

After helping IMG Academy win the 2019 GEICO Nationals championship as junior, Farrakhan returned to his home state to average 7.1 points and 2.4 assists per game at The Patrick School, shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from outside the 3-point arc (13-for-38), and lead his team to the Union County championship.

Farrakhan is the younger brother of Monty Scott who was a junior on the Temple basketball team this past season and joins Derrick Quansah from Hargrave Military Academy in the ECU 2020 recruiting class along.

He held offers to 16 schools including Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, VCU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others and was seen by Rivals.com as the 37th ranked player at his position nationally.