Norby, Williams, Godwin Top All AAC Baseball Selections

East Carolina seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin, sophomore Connor Norby and junior Gavin Williams along with five other Pirates highlighted the 2021 American Athletic Conference Awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Godwin, who led the Pirates to their second consecutive AAC regular season title with a 20-8 record, was named the league Coach-of-the-Year for the third time in his career.

Norby, the league-leader in batting average (.420), hits (89) and runs scored (56), claimed Player-of-the-Year honors and Williams took home Pitcher-of-the-Year accolades after posting a 9-0 record with a 1.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts to claim The American regular season triple crown.

Joining Norby and Williams as a first-team selection was true freshman Josh Moylan (DH) after hitting at a .329 clip with five home runs and 32 RBI in his first collegiate season. He also tallied five game-winning RBI (four in league play) to rank third on the team.

A quartet of Pirates in Thomas Francisco (1B), Zach Agnos (3B), Bryson Worrell (OF) and Cam Colmore garnered second-team honors and making it seven selections for the 2021 season.

With the three first-team selections, the Pirates have had at least one player named to a first-team for 17-straight years (2004-present, none in 2020).

Since joining The American in 2015, ECU has had 18 different first-teamers in Reid Love (2015), Luke Lowery (2015), Evan Kruczynski (2016), Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016), Eric Tyler (2017), Travis Watkins (2017), Charlie Yorgen (2017), Spencer Brickhouse (2018-19), Chris Holba (2018), Brady Lloyd (2018), Bryant Packard (2018-19), Moylan (2021), Norby (2021) and Williams (2021).

Williams is the sixth unanimous pick overall joining Love (2015), Yorgen (2017), Holba (2018) and Packard (2018-19).

