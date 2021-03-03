PirateIllustrated - Norfolk State Head Coach Latrell Scott Set to Join ECU Staff

Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott resigned Wednesday morning to take the vacant tight end/inside receivers job at East Carolina.

In a Norfolk State athletic department press release, Scott left to “pursue another career opportunity.”

He will also serve as a passing game coordinator and could prove valuable as a recruiter in the Tidewater area of Virginia and beyond.

In five years at Norfolk State. Scott went 4-7 in each of his first four seasons and 5-7 in his last season. Norfolk State did not play last season due to Covid-19. Scott is now 45 years old and has been coaching since 1999 when he became an assistant at Fork Union Military Academy.

Scott will replace Fontel Mines who left recently left East Carolina to accept a similar job at Old Dominion last month.

Scott arrived at Norfolk State in 2015 after head coaching stops at Richmond and Virginia State where he led that team to the second round of the Division II playoffs in his final year and an undefeated conference season.

As an assistant, Scott has also worked at both Tennessee and Virginia as the wide receivers coach.