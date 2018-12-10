Ticker
Official Visit For Malik Fleming Goes Even Better Than Expected

Atlanta defensive back Malik Fleming goes in depth on his recently completed official visit to ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
One of the better players on hand for this past weekend’s official visits to Greenville to check out East Carolina’s new coaching staff was Rivals 3-star Hapeville Charter cornerback Malik Fleming....

