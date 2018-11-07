Alex Angus out of Greensboro Page picked up his initial offer from ECU back in October and later committed to Appalachian State.

He has now flipped to ECU where he made his commitment on Wednesday night.

The 6-2, 180 pound safety also held offers from both Old Dominion and Charlotte.

With the addition of Angus, ECU moves to 21 commitments for the class of 2019 that currently ranks 60th in the country.

Page is currently 5-5 on the season and 3-0 in conference play heading into this Friday's game against Ragsdale.