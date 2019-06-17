News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 08:42:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Orlando's Tamon Lynum Recaps ECU Trip and His Early Top Four

Hku9xzoiafpiwnbdvn5f
Tamon Lynum had a good time on his visit to ECU and he breaks out his early top four here on PirateIllustrated.com.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Florida high school cornerback Tamon Lynum made the trek to Greenville to check out East Carolina over the weekend and he came away with a better appreciation for both the program and the universit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}