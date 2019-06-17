Orlando's Tamon Lynum Recaps ECU Trip and His Early Top Four
Florida high school cornerback Tamon Lynum made the trek to Greenville to check out East Carolina over the weekend and he came away with a better appreciation for both the program and the universit...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news