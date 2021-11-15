Owen Daffer and Tyler Snead Pick Up AAC Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina freshman Owen Daffer has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player-of-the-Week, while sophomore Tyler Snead was selected to the Honor Roll according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning.

Daffer, who picked up his first league player-of-the-week accolade, contributed with a career-best 12 points in ECU’s 30-29 overtime win at Memphis that gave the Pirates their sixth victory of the season and became bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. He connected on all three field goal attempts tying his career-high, which was previous set against UCF. Daffer also added three PATs including the game winner in overtime and pushed his season total in points to a team-best 77.

The Wilmington, N.C. native logged his third multi-field contest connecting on three pointers from 24, 29 and 21 yards – all in the second quarter. He has scored double-digit points in a game three times and has made at least one field goal in seven consecutive games heading into this weekend’s contest at Navy. Currently he stands third in The American in kick scoring at 7.7 points per game.

Snead garnered his first league selection of the year after catching a game-high 13 passes for 113 yards against the Tigers marking his seventh career game with 100 or more receiving yards. With his 13 grabs, he moved into fourth place on ECU’s all-time receptions list passing Trevon Brown (189/2014-18) and now has 190 for his career. In all, Snead finished with 127 all-purpose yards tallying his 16th career contest with 100 or more yards and extended his streak with at least one reception to 31 consecutive games.

The Raleigh, N.C. native leads the team in four statistical categories including receptions (56) and receiving yards (627), while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (two) and all-purpose yards (1,021). For his career, he has 190 receptions for 2,146 yards with 16 receiving scores, the last two ranking fifth and sixth on ECU’s all-time charts.

ECU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 20 when it travels Navy (2-7, 2-4 AAC). Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. (EST) and will be aired on CBSSN.

-ECU Athletics Press Release