Bryant Packard slugged a pair of home runs to go along with a three-run double and Chris Holba was stellar on the mound again to remain undefeated in leading ECU to a 15-2 Friday night game one victory over USF.

Packard had a career game with five RBI to keep his hitting streak going at eleven games. Chandler Jenkins’ grand slam and a homer from Bryson Worrell added eighth inning home runs just for good measure.

Holba(8-0) gave up only a pair of runs in six innings of work for ECU on nine hits in 90 pitches before Zach Barnes and eventually West Covington came on in relief.

“Something that we’re trying to establish as a pitching staff is the mentality that we’re going to attack guys,” said Holba, “When you talk about the law of averages, on their best hitters, I want to be in the best position possible for them to not get their best swing off.”

Shane McClanahan gave up six runs on four hits in only three innings of work and suffered the loss to fall to 4-4 for South Florida (21-13/5-5 AAC).

“I’m just proud of them. You’re facing a guy who is going to be a high draft pick and I thought we put together a lot of quality at-bats,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said afterward, “Packard came up with a big double in the fourth that cleared the bases and we just kept going.”