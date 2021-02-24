PirateIllustrated - Jaquan Scott Talks About His ECU Commitment Choice

TLAP Sports Academy forward Jaquan Scott out of TLAP Sports Academy in Florida has made a verbal basketball commitment to East Carolina.

Scott is part of a 2021 class that can sign in April that includes guard Russell Felton, forwards Tay Mosher and Marlon Lestin along with wing guard Alexis Reyes.

"Back in the winter Coach hit me up and said I like you and I want to offer you but I had other schools who had offered me too so I didn't pay it that much mind until like January," Scott told PirateIllustrated.com, "We talked some more and we got closer and I realized he was really cool, I liked the school and it seemed like a family to me so I just picked ECU."

Scott who reclassified to the 2021 class, played two years at Universal Academy in Irving, Texas and spent a year at Mansfield Timberview in Arlington before heading to TLAP Sports Academy for last season.

"I play inside and out. It came down to South Carolina, UCF, Virginia Tech, Georgia and East Carolina."

Scott talked about how he feels after making the decision to become a Pirate.

"I'm excited and just ready to get to ECU, have fun and win," said Scott.

When Scott was a part of the 2020 class as a Rivals 3-Star ranked forward he was down to New Mexico State and Kansas before deciding to reclassify.

At that time he also held offers from Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, UTEP, Miami, TCU and Illinois. This time around the 6-8, 220 pounder's offer list included Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCF, South Carolina and New Mexico State.

"This year we were doing good. We were like 25-8 but I left early to train and to get ready for college," Scott stated, "I left around Christmas."

When he arrives as a freshman he will have a full four years and a redshirt year available as well. He talked about what he does best on the basketball floor.

"I bring good energy on the floor and have a good upside and a good IQ for the game. I defend, play hard, block shots and I can run the floor."

Stay tuned for more as ECU recruiting coverage continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.