News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 09:23:46 -0500') }} football Edit

PI Opponent Previews: N.C. State

Vobe6ddfiuu1qhozjdtk
Running back Ricky Person hopes to put together a solid year at running back for N.C. State.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

East Carolina’s game one opponent this season is N.C. State on the road in Raleigh on August 31. The Wolfpack will be rebuilding in a number of ways this fall. State has enjoyed winning seasons the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}