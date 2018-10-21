After ECU's fourth straight AAC loss of the season, PirateIllustrated.com was there to bring you the post game comments of third year head coach Scottie Montgomery.

Also catch post game interviews with quarterback Holton Ahlers, linebacker Cannon Gibbs, wide receiver Trevon Brown and nickel back Devon Sutton.

ECU falls to 2-5 on the season with an off week coming up next week before returning to action in two weeks against Memphis on November 3 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

PI AUDIO: SCOTTIE MONTGOMERY ADDRESSES THE PRESS

PI AUDIO: QB HOLTON AHLERS, WR TREVON BROWN, LB CANNON GIBBS, DB DEVON SUTTON

FINAL STATISTICS: UCF 37 ECU 10