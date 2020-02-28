ECU enters Saturday’s game with Connecticut at 11-18 and 5-11 in conference play looking to improve their standing with just two games left before the American Athletic Conference tournament begins.

As for Connecticut, they enter at 11-16 and 4-10 which illustrates how both teams would like to add a victory or two if at all possible.

The Huskies score about four points more a game than ECU and their combined scoring margin is a +5.3 to just -2.5 for the Pirates. At .328 percent, UConn is the better shooting team from the arc over the course of the season. Both teams come in fairly close in terms of turnovers and generating turnovers from the opposition.

UConn has won eight of the nine meetings in the series against the Pirates in AAC play and the Huskies lead the all-time series 11-2. But UConn is just 1-7 on the road, making for a better than average opportunity for the Pirates to pick up a victory.

Christian Vital and James Bouknight lead the Huskies in scoring at 15.2 and 12.8 points respectively while Vital is also pulling down 6.5 rebounds and dishing out nearly three assists a game. Alterique Gilbert and big 6-11, 260 junior center Josh Carlton out of nearby Winterville combine for nearly twenty points a contest making for a pretty good test for ECU Saturday afternoon.

Josh Carlton scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead UConn over ECU, 82-73, in Greenville last year. Jayden Gardner scored 11 points and had nine rebounds in the game.

The hottest player for UConn at the moment may be 6-8 Isaiah Whaley. The UConn junior forward tied his career-high with 18 points and added 11 rebounds in the Huskies’ 81-65 win over UCF Wednesday night. In doing so, Whaley notched his fourth double-double in the last 11 games for the Huskies.

Whaley is averaging just 5.2 points a game, but that stat is deceiving in that he is scoring 12 points per forty minutes of action. He is making 54 percent of his shots and knocking down 74 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe. Add in nearly five rebounds a game and the Gastonia, N.C. junior is a load in the paint.

“Carlton’s numbers are a little bit down this year, but he’s played a little bit better. Whaley, ever since they had a kid get hurt has played much better and more minutes,” Dooley told PirateIllustrated.com.

Akok Akok limped off the XL Center court in mid February with a torn Achilles tendon and after having surgery shortly afterward, he won’t be back for a year most likely.

“They’ve gotten continually a lot better throughout the season. The guard play has gotten set and they’ve played in a lot of close games. Vitale in the backcourt is playing very well and Bouknight. When they put (Jalen) Gaffney and Bouknight in the backcourt, they have been a little bit more stable. I think Whaley and Carlton have really continued to improve up front also,” Joe Dooley said on Friday, “Gilbert gives them some pop off the bench with Wilson and Adams.”

Two of the ECU’s last four contests have gone to overtime. Each of the Pirates’ last four games, and five of its last seven, have been decided by five points or less. ECU has won just one of those, beating Temple 67-63 in Minges Coliseum on Sunday. ECU has played 12 games this season decided by two possessions (six points or less) and has a 4-8 record in those games.

Dooley outlined what he hopes his team try to accomplish on Saturday.

“I think we can’t turn it over. They do a good job of pressuring and obviously they block a lot of shots,” Dooley told PI at practice on Friday, “It’s a little deceptive without Akok out there. He was a force but now Carlton and Whaley can really go get um’ too, so we’ve got to be smart with our shot selection.”

“I wish we had all of the pieces together early, but I think it’s helped us in the long run,” Dooley stated before the team’s last home encounter of the season, “We have gotten better but we need to keep getting better. When you look statistically where we are in the league, in a lot of numbers we’ve gotten a lot better. We still have a way to go but I think we are a lot further ahead than we were a year ago.”

Dooley says he’s got a couple of guys dinged up, but nothing else has changed. ECU hopes to get Pig Jackson back available for Saturday and Jackson looked like he is mending up a bit in the time we saw him in the warm up session before practice. Jayden Gardner has been playing sore in a number of areas too, but has been fighting through it as have some others in this late portion of the season.

Gardner still leads the AAC in scoring at 20.1 points per game and is third in the league in rebounds at 9.4 per game. He is getting more and more help from Tristen Newton at 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. Brandon Suggs continues to improve as well at 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds and as he heals up from some minor nicks and bruises could become more and more of a factor for the Pirates.

Gardner is one of just two players in the American to rank among the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage (.528/4th). The matchup with UConn will be interesting.

“It’s like facing a new team that we haven’t faced. They have a collection of seniors and freshmen. A whole bunch of everything. It will be interesting,” Gardner told PirateIllustrated.com, “We watched them on film and they look like a really good team. They’ve had some really close loses so that’s what comes from playing in a league that’s this good. We have to be fundamentally sound on defense, guard our yard and convert on the other end as well.”

While Tyrie Jackson remains a question mark at guard, ECU has been getting good play from 7-0 center Charles Coleman who has shown a propensity to score with either hand and is becoming more of a force defensively in the paint in limited minutes thus far.

J.J. Miles and Tre Robinson-White have combined for 15 points a game and both have the ability to go off for much more.

In order to win, ECU will want to make good use of their transition opportunities, find ways to get to the stripe with more frequency than they did in their last game at USF and make their share of shots from the arc. If the Pirates can do that while limiting turnovers, they should have a better than average shot at picking up a much needed win on Saturday.

Coach Joe Dooley talks about Saturday's game against UConn as does forward Jayden Gardner below. Game time is set for Saturday at 2 o'clock on ESPN U.

PI AUDIO: JOE DOOLEY TALKS UCONN

PI AUDIO: JAYDEN GARDNER

TALE OF THE TAPE: ECU VS UCONN