Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 14:01:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PI Preview: ECU Travels to No. 17 Houston Wednesday Night

W8klnqfcjxxmrbqtruk0
Jayden Gardner and ECU are set to travel to Houston to take on the Cougars Wednesday night.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

East Carolina travels to Houston Wednesday night to take on a hot Cougars ball club in American Conference play. The Cougars come in at 18-1 and tied for first place in the AAC with Cincinnati at 5...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}