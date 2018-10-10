ECU gave up 470 yards of offense last week in Philadelphia. Make no mistake about it. Finding ways to slow down an explosive Houston offense this Saturday will be no easy task when the Pirates host Major Applewhite's Cougars in Greenville.

It still remains to be seen who Scottie Montgomery will start at quarterback. The third year ECU head coach wouldn't say on Wednesday, but one gets the sense that he is likely to make a change at quarterback. Things could get interesting real quick if he does because the other two quarterbacks have not had sufficient playing experience necessary to utilize the whole playbook. That gives Houston an added advantage.

"No real quarterback update. That's kind of the way it will be the rest of the week, but I thought we did a better job today of trying to get our playmakers the football. That's something that I've talked about," Montgomery said after practice on Wednesday, "I think we've got to do a better job of getting our backs the ball. We have a tremendous player in 88 (Trevon Brown). We didn't give him enough targets last week. We need to find a way to get him more involved in the football game schematically."

With just eight wins in three and a half seasons at the helm, the schedule doesn't get any easier for Montgomery and ECU against a 5-1 Cougar team that traditionally scores points in bunches.

"Defensively, I thought we did a better job of challenging wide receivers. It was a very physical practice at the line of scrimmage. It was a good practice," said Montgomery.

Coach Mo says his team has to find ways to get drives stopped on third down. If ECU can do so, they have a chance to stay in the football game long enough for the Pirate offense to do potential damage.

"We've got to be able to challenge guys. I think the critical thing for our defense right now is when we have a chance to get off the field on third and eight, third and twelve, third and thirteen, you can't see guys catch seven yard hitches in front of you and go and get three yards after the catch," Montgomery said, "The low percentage throw are the ones that are down the field.The high percentage throws are the hitches, the curls and the out routes. We've got to be able to challenge them."

Defensive coordinator David Blackwell experienced a bit of a culture shock last week at Temple where his group got blown up pretty good. That was something he isn't used to seeing from his defenses. To keep the game competitive this week, the Pirates will have to find a way to stop drives or the game could turn into a rout early.

"I don't ever talk about staying in the contest, I expect to win this game. We're going to challenge these guys. We're going to come out and compete and play hard and aggressive. You've got to control the explosives," said Blackwell, "This is a team that averages fifty points a game that only has twelve snaps of goal line on film. They're scoring from way outside. They're not driving the ball downfield, they're getting big hits and that's what you've got to do is control the big hits."

This league is no joke offensively and many times ECU doesn't see the quality of offense during the week that they face on Saturdays.

"Our players are going to come out, we're going to compete and I don't care who is lined up over there, we're going to play. We've got a great challenge in front of us. They've got great weapons all over the field," Blackwell told PirateIllustrated.com, "If you load the box they're going to throw it down the field. The quarterback is very dynamic. He can really run so obviously you've got to have the ablilty to handle the quarterback run game and explosive run game."

Blackwell said the one thing his team didn't do on defense last week at Temple was contest routes. The Owls had five third down conversions in the first half that all resulted in scores.

"If you get off the field on half of those and that game is 14-3 at halftime," said Blackwell, "When we get this (Houston) team in those third down situations we have to get off the field. They are a team that is going to take their shots early and often and especially if they get you on your heels."

"The thing that stands out about these guys is the tempo and the pace they play with. They create a lot of explosive runs," Blackwell stated, "Then they'll lull you to sleep running the ball and stinging you in the run game and then they'll throw one over the top, so we've got to mix our coverages, play smart and we've got to compete. We've got to contest."

For Houston native Bruce Bivins at linebacker for ECU, he knows what the Cougar offense is all about.

"We've just got to play our game. They have a pretty fast tempo. It's nothing that we haven't seen so we just have to play our ball, do our job. Bring a lot of energy," said Bivins.

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King can both run and pass. That will make it tough to bottle the Cougars up offensively.

"That's an electrifying player that you have. He's pretty fast, he's elusive and he can swing it so we've just got to bring our A-game when we're playing against him," Bivins stated.

Game time is 7 o'clock Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium when ECU takes on Houston. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR DAVID BLACKWELL DISCUSSES HOUSTON



BRUCE BIVINS TALKS DEFENSE VS HOUSTON

SCOTTIE MONTGOMERY DELVERS WEDNESDAY UPDATE