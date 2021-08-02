Pirate Connections Make ECU a Logical Option for Nemo Squire
Articulate and multi-talented Dillon, South Carolina running back Nemo Squire has grabbed his latest offer from East Carolina. His team went 6-1 this past season in a Covid-19 shortened season and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news